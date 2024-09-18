Love Is Blind is returning for its seventh season and the Netflix series set up their pod shop in a new city. The cast has been revealed and fans are ready to watch the new batch of hopeful singles navigate their out-of-the-ordinary dating experience.

Where Was ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Filmed?

The reality dating experiment will take place in Washington, D.C., where the entire cast resides.

“The hit reality series is back for a seventh season, following a new set of singles from Washington, D.C. — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen,” the caption reads in a video uploaded by Netflix on September 18, 2024. “This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Cast Has Been Revealed

With the intention of walking down the aisle at the end of the season, 29 singles – between ages 27 and 37 – will enter the pods and embark on their newfound dating journey.

Bohdan, David, Garrett, Jason, Leo, Nick D., Nick P., Perry, Ramses, Raymond, Stephen, Tamar, Tim and Tyler are the men looking for their potential wives.

Now introducing the women; Alexandra, Ally, Ashley A., Ashley W., Brittany, Dylan, Hannah, Jenny, Katie, Marissa, Monica, Morgan, Nina, Tara and Taylor.

According to Jenny, dating in Washington D.C. is “useless and disappointing.”

“This is my last and final shot. I’m going to have to move after this,” she said in her Netflix bio.

Adam Rose/Netflix

Jenny revealed that she is looking for a husband who is confident with themselves, “even if they’re nerdy.”

Could Garett possibly be her perfect match? According to his Netflix bio, he, too, has “not had any luck on the dating scene.” When he’s not fishing on the water, Garett works as a quantum scientist.

Celebrity Crossword 39 Crosswords Play now

Netflix shared a “Meet the Contestants” video on September 18, 2024, introducing the singles to fans for the first time.

Ashley W. revealed the “craziest thing” she’s done for love in the past, sharing how far her kindheartedness stretches.

“Be a sole provider to my man at the time,” she said in the interview style video. “But I was OK with it because I loved him.”

Tyler did something similar, as he paid for “someone else’s rent” who lived “hours” from him and was “cheating” on him.

Fans React to the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Cast

Netflix introduced the cast on various platforms, with Instagram unsurprisingly being one of them. Fans commented under the September 18, 2024, post, with their liking of the singles.

“I see they took notes and cast age-appropriate people, not influence-wannabes,” one person wrote.

A second fan commented, “OCTOBER 2!!! I CANT WAIT. I’m over here with my guesses for couples like this is fantasy football!!”

Who Is Hosting ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are returning as the hosts for their seventh season.

Adam Rose/Netflix

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Premiere Date

Season 7 will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, October 2. New episodes will roll out weekly.