Move over The Bachelor! The new guilty pleasure for celebrity reality TV viewing is Netflix’s dating show Love Is Blind, as Travis Kelce, Gwyneth Paltrow and more have revealed they’re hooked.

Travis urged brother Jason Kelce to tune in during a March 2024 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “It is the worst trash ever. It’s worse than Catching Kelce. But it’s so f–king good,” the Kansas City Chiefs star gushed, comparing it to his 2016 E! reality dating show.

While he was unable to convince Jason to tune in, there are plenty of other stars who have voiced their adoration for Love Is Blind.