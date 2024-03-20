It turns out Travis Kelce has a guilty pleasure when it comes to “trash” reality TV, revealing he’s a fan of Netflix’s Love Is Blind despite playfully dissing it in a comparison to his 2016 E! reality dating show, Catching Kelce.

“Jason. You gotta watch Love Is Blind, man,” Travis, 34, told brother Jason Kelce during the Wednesday, March 20, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“It is the worst trash ever. It’s worse than Catching Kelce. But it’s so f–king good,” he gushed. Jason, 36, declared, “I’m not watching,” despite Travis pleading, “Oh my God, Jason, please.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star said he had zero interest in tuning in, telling his sibling, “No, I’m not watching that trash. I’m not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bulls–t.”

Travis went on to prove he was heavily invested in Love Is Blind‘s season 6, doing an impression of contestant Chelsea Blackwell. “Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and hear her,” he told Jason.

“Do you think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?” the Ohio native said in his best Chelsea voice while mocking her former fiancé Jimmy Presnell‘s claim that she was too clingy.

A then-25-year-old Travis tried his hand at reality TV with the seven episode Catching Kelce, in which 50 women from 50 states competed to win his heart. In the end, he chose Kentucky’s Maya Benberry over Veronica Harwood from New Jersey. The pair dated for a few months before splitting.

Travis described his experience as a reality star as “extremely awkward,” during a January 2023 episode of “The Pivot” podcast.

The Kansas City Chiefs star explained how he turned down the show, “100 times, is what it felt like,” before agreeing to do it for financial reasons.

“I was so bad financially my first couple years [in the NFL]. I literally went through my first couple checks like it was nothing. My season checks, all that. I was having so much fun, buying whatever the hell I wanted to do, going wherever the hell I wanted to,” he recalled. In the off season it got “so bad” that he found himself “avoiding the rent lady.”

“So, I heard about the situation where I can make six figures in two weeks? I was like … ‘This is actually starting to sound a little better,'” and agreed to do Catching Kelce.

Things are much better for Travis today, as he has a $50 million net worth. He also doesn’t need to look for love, as he’s been with girlfriend Taylor Swift since August 2023.

Things have become so serious the couple is “testing out” living together at her Beverly Hills home during her break from the Eras tour, an insider told Life & Style exclusively.

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” the source explained.

“They’ve completed melded their at home chill vibes. She’s played some of Travis’ computer sports games and he’s taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes,” the source added. The pair were in Los Angeles when Love Is Blind‘s season 6 reunion aired on March 13, although Travis didn’t divulge on his podcast if Taylor watched it with him.