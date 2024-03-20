Move over, Kardashians! Travis Kelce’s family continues to reap the rewards of his romance with Taylor Swift — with TV networks willing to offer a blank check for a warts-and-all reality deal that would earn them megamillions.

“Producers are sniffing around the entire Kelce family, especially Jason and his wife, Kylie,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The idea is to make them a more relatable version of the Kardashians. The level of interest in the Kelces since Travis started dating Taylor has not gone unnoticed in Hollywood, but it’s also very clear that they’re super thirsty for attention.”

Travis and Jason’s podcast, “New Heights,” is already a smash hit — it recently took home Podcast of the Year at iHeartMedia’s 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards. Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, “are clearly embracing every moneymaking opportunity that comes along, and they have no problem oversharing, so a reality show seems to be a no-brainer.”