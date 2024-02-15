Fans of Netflix’s experimental dating show Love Is Blind know Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell as one of five couples to become engaged at the end of season 6.

Viewers watched as the duo ultimately vowed to spend the rest of their lives with each other, despite being involved in a love square with other participants Trevor Sova and Jess Vestal.

But has their relationship stood the test of time after they finally met face-to-face?

Are Love Is Blind’s Jimmy and Chelsea Still Together?

The pair are likely sworn to secrecy about details of their current relationship status until after the show’s season finale on March 6, 2024. However, the good news for fans of the reality TV couple is that as of Valentine’s Day, the duo still follow each other on Instagram, which is a good sign that things are working out for them in post-Pod life.

Eagle-eyed fans have even noted that the couple have engaged with each other on the platform since the show premiered. Jimmy has liked several of Chelsea’s posts in recent months, while Chelsea has liked one of her fiancé’s, which was shared on January 9, 2024.

However, social media activity may not accurately reflect the status of their relationship. As of February 15, 2024, Jimmy also follows fellow Love Is Blind cast member Jess, with whom he broke up in favor of pursuing Chelsea. Chelsea also continues to follow Trevor, despite breaking things off with him after she learned Jimmy had chosen to move forward with her.

What Happened After Love Is Blind’s Jimmy and Chelsea Met in Person?

Along with the other engaged couples, Chelsea and Jimmy were given the chance to test their in-person chemistry on an extravagant trip to Punta Cana. However, the beach vacation wasn’t all smooth sailing for the couple.

Chelsea told cameras that she felt “uncomfy” in her relationship with Jimmy, possibly due to his recent past with Jess. Chelsea often sought reassurance from Jimmy, but communication wasn’t his strong suit. At one point in the season, he suggested that former flame Jess should be able to know what he was thinking without him having to say it. Jimmy made things even worse between him and Chelsea after he commented that their fellow castmate Amber “AD” Desiree was “absolutely stacked.”

After a chat with Amy Tiffany about her problems with Jimmy, Chelsea decided to confront her fiancé. Though Jimmy tried to reassure her by telling her he loved her, she still wasn’t convinced, replying, “Are you sure?”

What Has Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Said About Appearing on the Show?

Jimmy first announced his participation in the show via a January 17 Instagram post.

“Spend Valentine’s Day watching ya boy on @loveisblindnetflix Season 6 and find out how my journey unfolds @netflix,” he captioned a promotional image of him for the show at the time.

The promo photo featured text that read, “I’m focused on building a life for my future kids.”

After the show’s February 14 premiere, Jimmy once again took to Instagram to meme-ify a screenshot of him looking deep in thought with the caption, “Me at the kickback getting roasted by the fellas for 6 hours.”

What Has Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Said About Appearing on the Show?

On January 17, Chelsea announced that she would be appearing on the Netflix series by sharing her own promotional image.

Her one-line description read, “I want to find someone who truly knows my soul.” Chelsea captioned her Instagram post with, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me. Jk…tune in Feb 14th to find out! Only on Netflix!”

New episodes of Love Is Blind will stream on Netflix every Wednesday between February 14 and March 6.