They’re Ready to Meet the One! Say Hello to the ‘Love Is Blind’ Sweden Season 1 Cast

They’re ready to find the one! Love Is Blind is back on Netflix, but with a new twist. Instead of Nick and Vanessa Lachey helping U.S.-based singles meet and match up through the unique dating premise, the social experiment is instead in Sweden!

Hosted by by television presenter and reporter Jessica Almenäs, Love Is Blind Sweden season 1 follows 33 “singles who want to be loved for who they are on the inside” as they “choose someone to marry without seeing them,” according to the streaming giant. It’s not until the big question is popped that the couples can meet each other, keeping viewers on edge!

Keep scrolling to meet the cast of Love Is Blind Sweden season 1.