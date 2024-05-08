Burn! Travis Kelce reportedly doesn’t know who Jana Kramer is, after the One Tree Hill alum ​called out the athlete for being “always drunk.” On her “Whine Down” podcast, Jana also said ​the NFL star was “loving the attention” surrounding his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Travis, 34, was reportedly “taken aback” by her comments and has never met her, believing she name-dropped him for “clout,” sources connected to the three-time Super Bowl champ told TMZ on Wednesday, May 8.

“To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk,” Jana, 40, claimed during the Monday, May 6, episode of her podcast, although she didn’t name specific instances. She also insinuated that Taylor, 34, began imbibing in booze more often after the two became a couple, adding, “And I hope she doesn’t go on that. I see her drinking more now, like the company you keep.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant dissed Travis when it came to his romance with the “Karma” singer, saying, “It just feels a little corny, cheesy. It just feels like he’s loving the attention.”

Jana said that while she initially “loved” Travis and Taylor’s romance, which became public in September 2023, she was turned off by the Ohio native screaming and pushing his head coach, Andy Reid, during the Super Bowl in February.

“Honestly, the Super Bowl thing rubbed me kind of the wrong way – the aggression there,” she said, even though Travis himself ​has admitted what he did ​ was “definitely unacceptable.”

Andy, 66, said he “loved” the future NFL Hall of Famer’s heated moment, telling reporters after the game, “They’re passionate players man, and I love that … Even if they chest bump me to the other side of the 50, I appreciate it. I just love that the guy wants to play and wants to be in there playing. And he knows I love that. So he makes me feel young.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer went on to compare Travis to her ex-husband, former NFL tight end Mike Caussin. “He reminds me of my ex,” Jana said about the Kansas City Chiefs star. She and Mike married in 2015 but divorced in 2021 after the retired athlete was involved in several cheating scandals. Jana didn’t elaborate on exactly what made Mike, 37, and Travis similar in her eyes.

“I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love,” she cryptically said. “But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to.”

Getty Images

Travis’ teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, ​has said his close friend’s partying ways ​aren’t what they seem.

“He puts on this persona like, ‘I’m partying, I’m drinking [or] whateve, but he’s really super intelligent,” Patrick, 28, explained on the May 2 episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

While Travis partied hard at the team’s Super Bowl victory parade and celebrations following their Super Bowl win, he’s been hard at work expanding his career beyond football. Not only is he hosting the new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, Travis has also joined the cast of Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming show.