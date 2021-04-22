It’s over. Jana Kramer filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin after six years of marriage, Life & Style confirmed. The couple’s split comes amid cheating rumors, and there’s a lot that’s happened between these two over the years.

The One Tree Hill actress, 37, and football player, 34, first started dating in August 2014. Prior to that, Jana was engaged to country singer Brantley Gilbert in 2013, but they never made it down the aisle. She wed actor Johnathon Schaech in July 2010 before finalizing their divorce in June 2011. She was also married briefly to Michael Gambino in 2004.

Mike popped the question just four months after he started dating Jana in December 2014, and they were married the following May in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In January 2016, the duo welcomed their first child, daughter Jolie Rae. Their baby bliss was short-lived because seven months later, Jana and Mike announced they were separating as he entered treatment for an undisclosed reason, which was later revealed to be sex addiction. A source told People their separation was due to Mike’s infidelity. The former athlete filed for divorce from his wife during this time, Jana later revealed.

Despite announcing their relationship was over, the country singer confirmed in September 2017 Mike was “still [her] husband” and they “didn’t separate in the court” during an appearance on Bachelor Nation star Olivia Caridi’s “Mouthing Off” podcast.

“Legally, he is my husband,” she continued. “I have a ring on my finger. It’s hard, every day — some days I’m like, ‘I can’t do this’ … But other days I’m like, ‘No, fight for it. It’s for our family,’” the “I Hope It Rains” artist explained. “Cause I’ve given up so easily in the past before, so I really want to sit in the trenches and fight for it.”

The former tight end and “Whiskey” singer patched up their marriage, but devastation hit in December 2017 when Jana revealed she suffered a miscarriage. However, the traumatic experience seemed to solidify their bond because the couple renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii later that month.

In November 2018, Jana and Mike welcomed their rainbow baby, son Jace Joseph, and they seemed to be in a really good place. “I trust him today,” Jana said during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show about their past scandals. “And that’s what I always say. I can’t think about yesterday or the day before or the past because that’s mucky. But today, he’s showing up, he’s a great husband, he’s a great dad today, and today I trust him.”

The duo even marked their fifth wedding anniversary in May 2020 by announcing the release of their relationship self-help book, The Good Fight.

Sadly, things took a downward spiral when Jana revealed on her “Whine Down” podcast in September 2020 that she received a DM on social media from someone who claimed their friend had relations with Mike.

