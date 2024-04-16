She’s out here living her best life! Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce made an iconic stop at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024, and though her football-playing beau was there to ensure she had a great time, Taylor reportedly slipped him an apology for being drunk.

Squid Game alum Jackie Gonzalez, who is deaf and skilled in lip reading, took to TikTok to analyze viral videos of Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, attending the music festival. At one point, according to Jackie, the “Cruel Summer” songstress said to her boyfriend, “That was the best thing that’s happened tonight. Sorry, I’m drunk.”

Though Travis’ reaction to her apology was not captured, as his head was down by her shoulder at the time, additional clips of the pair proved just how good of a time they were having.

Tayvis kicked things off at the festival by attending James Kennedy’s DJ set at the Neon Carnival presented by PATRÓN EL ALTO tequila on April 13. An eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style that the couple arrived around 2:15 a.m., enjoying the VIP section adjacent to the stage.

“Travis walked into the area first and was joined by Taylor, Ice Spice and a few others, in addition to a crew of security guards,” the source exclusively dished. “Taylor and Travis cozied up as they enjoyed cocktails and bopped their heads to James’ set, which was a blend of house and pop music.”

Fans of the couple were fed with dozens of videos of them at the set, and Taylor and Travis were even seen kissing as they danced to the music.

But if a kiss wasn’t enough to keep Tayvis Nation alive, the Chiefs star lifting his girlfriend into the air kept the fervor alive. Videos of Travis hoisting Taylor above his head so she could see the stage while Dom Dolla performed were met with enthusiasm by fans, with many pointing to just how sweet the pair are together.

“This is so cute,” one person wrote on social media of the sweet moment. Another echoed, “I just melted! This is adorable!”

Many commenters additionally pointed out just how tall Taylor is herself, standing at 5 ’11”, noting Travis’ own physicality and height. “He did it so easy I’m so happy for her,” one person wrote, while another chimed in, “Imagine you’re like ten rows back watching dom dolla and all of a sudden you’re making eye contact with Taylor swift lolol.”

Taylor and Travis rounded out their Coachella weekend experience by reuniting with Jack Antonoff and his band, Bleachers, as seen in photos shared by drummer Sean Hutchinson. Jack, 40, is known as one of Taylor’s closest friends and musical collaborators.