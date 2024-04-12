Travis Kelce has shared how much he loves girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s music, but singled out a particular song as one of his “favorites” during his “New Heights” podcast live show at the University of Cincinnati on Thursday, April 11.

While playing a version of the game “Name That Tune,” called the “Lombaby Games,” Travis, 34, danced along and excitedly named “Shake It Off” as the song the school’s band played. He gushed to the crowd, “That’s one of my favorites,” as audience members in Fifth Third Arena cheered along. His brother, Jason Kelce, said the song was also one of his daughter Wyatt’s “favorites.”

Travis and Jason, 36, took their podcast on the road to their alma mater, where not only did the Kansas City Chiefs star rave over Taylor’s music, but he also finally received his diploma from the university after not officially graduating following his entry into the 2013 NFL draft.

The three-time Super Bowl champ finished his last remaining credit hours to complete an interdisciplinary studies degree in 2022, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Travis received his diploma at the end of the event, but not before chugging a beer along with his Chiefs theme song, the Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)” being played throughout the venue.

Jason, 36, who recently retired after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, also received his diploma after not being able to attend his graduating class’s commencement ceremony.

Sadly, it didn’t appear Taylor was on hand to see Travis get his college diploma, although the brothers’ proud mom, Donna Kelce, was there for the momentous occasion.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native has shared other Taylor songs that are his “favorites” throughout their relationship, which began after he name checked the “Karma” singer on a July 2023 episode of the “New Heights” podcast. Travis revealed his heartbreak at trying to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Kansas City Eras tour stop but being unable to meet the Grammy winner.

The future NFL Hall of Famer said that he listens to his girlfriend’s music nonstop as his “playlist.”

“That’s my everyday playlist, Not just my game day,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an April 2 interview, where Travis appeared to be speaking from Taylor’s Los Angeles home.

He went on to say, “It’s definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure. She’s so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It’s been fun to hear her take on it.”

In a press conference head of Super Bowl 2024 in February, Travis was asked what his favorite Taylor tune was and he responded, “Right now, I’d probably say ‘Anti-Hero’ just ’cause I hear it every single day.”

The Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity host gave another answer during a November 2023 interview with WSJ magazine. “‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. ‘I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.’ That’s a helluva line,” he shared, referring to her hit off of 2014’s 1989.