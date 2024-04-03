Some of Taylor Swift‘s fans believe they’ve spotted a major clue that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, recorded a new interview at her Beverly Hills home thanks to photo comparisons.

Travis, 34, spoke remotely to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 2, while standing against a nondescript limewash wall with nothing else in the background. However, several Swifties noted that it looked identical to the wall of Taylor’s home from a May 2020 Instagram photo she shared sitting on a sofa while drinking a glass of wine during COVID-19 home lockdowns.

“I would recognize that blank wall anywhere,” one person wrote on X while sharing the photo alongside Travis’ interview with the seemingly identical background.

Another fan commented, “Travis: Tay, I have an interview, where do u think I should sit? Taylor looks all over the house. Taylor: here, pretty sure no one will know u are staying here with me,” about the wall. One user responded, “Honestly i think she could have put him in the garage and we woulda still figured it out.”

Travis has been staying at Taylor’s $25 million Beverly Hills mansion ever since she wrapped up the Asia leg of her Eras tour on March 9. The couple has been spotted having lunch and dinner dates around Los Angeles and Malibu, and also hit up the gym together.

The pair are “testing the waters of living under one roof,” a source told Life & Style exclusively on March 25.

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” the insider explained

“They’ve completed melded their at home chill vibes. She’s played some of Travis’ computer sports games and he’s taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes,” the source added.

Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Instagram

Travis vowed during his ET interview that he would be attending some of Taylor’s Europe Eras tour dates once the leg begins in Paris, France, on May 9. It ends on August 20 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it,” he told the outlet, while promising, “There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that,” about her tour across Europe.

“We’re both very career driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her – and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season – it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay,” Travis added.

The NFL star referred to how the “Cruel Summer” singer she attended so many of his Kansas City Chiefs games, including their Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. Travis has made long treks to watch Taylor perform during her international Eras tour legs, including a November 2023 show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a February 23 concert in Sydney, Australia and Taylor’s March 9 show in Singapore.