Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Romantic' Nobu Date

Ooh la la! Fans of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were gushing over photos of their intimate lunch date at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday, March 24, following the couple’s private getaway in the Bahamas. The meal outing was just as romantic as it looked, according to an eyewitness.

“Taylor was laughing a lot and Travis was telling stories, they hardly took their eyes off each other,” the witness told Us Weekly on Monday, March 25. “She couldn’t stop smiling, they seemed very comfortable with each other, they were very close. They leaned into each other the whole time while they were talking.”

The insider added that Travis, 34, was a “total gentleman” as he held Taylor’s hand and guided her through the restaurant.

“They had a table on the outside patio which overlooked the ocean,” the source continued. “It’s really romantic.”

Like true lovebirds, the source said the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared “a few dishes,” including the lobster salad and some sushi rolls.

Interestingly, the eyewitness noted that while many stars request a private dining room, Taylor and Travis “insisted on sitting in the main dining floor with all the other guests.”

“It was obvious that other guests and staff recognized them, but nobody bothered them throughout their meal,” the source added, noting that the couple had bodyguards nearby to keep them safe.

Taylor, 34, looked casual yet chic for the outing in a pleated cream miniskirt and a blue sweater. She finished off her look with loafers and a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Travis coordinated with his girlfriend in a cream sweater and black pants. He also wore a white baseball cap in the parking lot.

Taylor and Travis’ public outing comes after the couple kept a low profile for nearly two weeks, managing to jet off to the Bahamas for a brief vacation with little exposure to the paparazzi. However, cameras did capture them walking down a dock surrounded by yachts together, as seen in a post by celebrity blog DeuxMoi on March 18. Additionally, steamy photos of the two enjoying time on the beach and sharing kisses in the ocean went viral on social media.

Travis and Taylor are both enjoying time off from work right now, as the NFL is in its off season and the pop star is on a break from her Eras tour after she wrapped up the Asia leg on March 9. She and her beau have been spending lots of time in California together, and a source exclusively told Life & Style that they’ve been “testing the waters of living under one roof.”

“It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it,” the insider said. “They’ve completely melded their at home chill vibes. She’s played some of Travis’ computer sports games and he’s taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes.”