The honeymoon phase isn’t over yet for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! The couple, who are spending plenty of time together amid her break from her Eras tour, are “still very happy” after more than six months of dating, a source told People on Monday, March 18.

“They are spending time in Los Angeles together,” the insider said, adding, “They’re so cute together.”

Travis, 34, has been enjoying time off since the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11. The source told People that the tight end “has been hanging out with friends” and “having a good time just relaxing in L.A.” And when he wasn’t in the City of Angels, Travis was traveling internationally to see Taylor, 34, perform in Australia and Singapore.

The pop star is now on her own break after wrapping up the Asia leg of her Eras tour on March 9. She’ll have time off to release her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, and will kick off the European leg of her tour in Paris on May 9.

Immediately following her final show in Singapore, Taylor and Travis jetted back to L.A. to attend Madonna and manager Guy Oseary’s famous Oscars afterparty on March 10, although they weren’t photographed together per the party’s strictly no-photos policy. However, an eyewitness told People that Travis was “protective” of his girlfriend at the bash, which was also attended by A-list celebs like Lenny Kravitz, Robert DeNiro, Salma Hayek and others. The eyewitness also said Taylor was “delightful and glowing.”

“They seemed very happy together and loving the night,” the insider said.

Though Travis was spotted without Taylor by his side a few times in the days after the party, they reportedly reunited for a date night on March 16. They dined with another unidentified couple at Birds Streets Club in Los Angeles, according to Page Six, and ran into Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife.

Two days later, Travis and Taylor were spotted on a romantic getaway at an unknown location. Blogger Deuxmoi shared photos of the couple holding hands as they walked down a dock surrounded by yachts on Monday, March 18.

For the most part, the famous lovebirds plan to keep things “low-key” as they enjoy their time off work, a source told Us Weekly on March 15.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the insider said. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed. They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together with friends and family. Toward the end of the month, they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops.”