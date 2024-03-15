Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping it “low-key” amid her two-month break from the Eras tour, according to a new report.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

After Taylor, 34, wrapped the Singapore leg of the tour on March 9, she and Travis, 34, jetted right to Los Angeles to attend a private Oscars afterparty the following evening. The NFL star then made a public appearance without his famous girlfriend at Justin Timberlake’s L.A. concert on Wednesday, March 13.

For the most part, though, the lovebirds have been spending their downtime out of the public eye. “They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together with friends and family,” the insider explained. “Toward the end of the month, they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album [The Tortured Poets Department] drops [on April 19].”

The pair’s relationship began during summer 2023 while Taylor was in the middle of the United States leg of the Eras tour and Travis was gearing up for another football season. This is the first time since they started dating that they’ve both had a break from their demanding careers at the same time.

Shortly after TTPD’s release, the pop star will be busy on the European leg of the Eras tour from May 9 until August 20. However, she and Travis are already looking ahead and planning their future schedules so “they can see each other as much as possible,” according to Us Weekly’s source. “They don’t want to spend too much time apart.”

Although Travis and Taylor’s careers keep them both busy, they’ve made sure to show their support for each other whenever possible. Taylor jetted across the world to watch her man play in the February 11 Super Bowl just one day after performing four back-to-back shows in Tokyo, Japan. Meanwhile, Travis made the long flight to Sydney, Australia, for three days just to attend an Eras tour show at the end of February.

While their relationship has been highly publicized, the two have made it clear that they’re willing to block out the noise to make it work. “I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor said in December 2023. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”