Nearly a year after Joe Alwyn’s split from Taylor Swift, the actor is still reaping the benefits of their relationship. Amid the pair’s six-year romance, Joe cowrote six songs with the pop star and continues to rake in money for his work.

“Fair or not, it’s made him a very rich guy,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Joe is making so much on royalties and returns from [Taylor’s] Eras tour that he doesn’t ever need to worry about money again.”

Joe, 33, is credited as a songwriter on two songs from 2020’s Folklore – “Exile” and “Betty” – and three tracks from that year’s second record, Evermore – “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island” and “Evermore.” He also contributed to the song “Sweet Nothing” on Taylor’s 2022 album Midnights. The Conversation With Friends star’s work on Folklore made him a Grammy winner in 2021.

In addition to that impressive accolade, Joe has already pocketed about $2.3 million for Spotify streams alone, according to an analysis by Life & Style. Plus, the money will keep rolling in from additional streaming and Taylor’s live performances, an industry source adds.

Meanwhile, the “Karma” singer, 34, is “furious” that her ex is continuing to cash in on her music, Life & Style’s source reveals. She’ll have her chance to fire back on her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, which insiders say will feature “diss tracks” about Joe.

Taylor announced the record and its April 19 release date at the Grammy Awards in February. Fans have already begun speculating that several of the songs will be about her breakup from Joe, including tracks with titles like “So Long, London” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

With several weeks to go until the release, the Pennsylvania native has teased the vibe of the record by sharing quotes related to the album on Instagram. “I love you, it’s ruining my life,” one quote, which is on the back cover of the album, said.

As Taylor continued to share the artwork for additional variants of TTPD, there were more quotes to go around. “Old habits die screaming,” another said, while a third read, “Am I allowed to cry?” Finally, a fourth quote said, “You don’t get to tell me about sad.”

Taylor admitted that she had already been working on TTPD for two years when she confirmed its release. She has since moved on with Travis Kelce, whom she started dating in July 2023.