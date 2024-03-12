Hours after he reportedly partied the night away with Taylor Swift at Madonna’s exclusive 2024 Oscars afterparty, Travis Kelce was spotted out to lunch in Los Angeles without his girlfriend by his side.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, left Cecconi’s restaurant in L.A. with a few friends, including two men and a blonde woman, and headed back to his Range Rover after lunch on Monday, March 11, as seen in photos obtained The Daily Mail.

Travis looked casual in a pair of dark green pants, a white T-shirt and a cream-colored cardigan. He finished the look with some dark sunglasses.

Though Taylor, 34, did not appear to be with Travis for the lunch outing, the pop star reportedly joined her boyfriend at the famous Gucci Oscars party cohosted by Madonna and her manager, Guy Oseary, at his Hollywood Hills home on Sunday, March 10. The couple joined A-listers Lenny Kravitz, Robert DeNiro, Salma Hayek and others, according to multiple reports, but they were not photographed together. The annual event has a strict no photos policy.

“There are plenty of other social settings before this party where celebs can take pictures of themselves and share it on social media,” Jeffrey Best of Best Events, which has produced the party for years, recently told Robb Report. “We want people to be free to dance and not be concerned what a photo of them would look like after spending three hours on a dance floor.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Travis and Taylor spent the night “smiling, dancing and engaging in conversations with friends.”

Neither Travis nor Taylor attended the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony before the party. The couple flew in from Singapore, where Taylor performed six shows on her Eras tour. Travis attended the March 8 and March 9 concerts with friends Ross Travis and Harry Clark.

Between shows, Taylor and Travis enjoyed some alone time while strolling through a closed mall in Singapore and also went out to dinner with Taylor’s bandmates and backup singers.

On Monday, Travis and Jason Kelce also celebrated their “New Heights” podcast winning Podcast of the Year at the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards. The brothers gave Taylor’s fans a shoutout in a prerecorded acceptance speech.

“We would be remiss if we didn’t immediately thank all the 92 Percenters out there A.K.A. Swifties who voted for us to win this award,” Jason, 36, said.

Travis added, “Thank you guys for everything. We truly do have the best fan base in the entire world. Thank you guys for voting every single day of every single month and every hour of that day.”