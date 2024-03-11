Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in Tinseltown to celebrate the 2024 Academy Awards, but they weren’t seen at any public events, reportedly choosing to attend Madonna‘s ultra-exclusive post-Oscars afterparty on Sunday, March 10.

British Vogue reported that Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, joined other A-lister, such as Lenny Kravitz, Robert DeNiro and Salma Hayek, at the bash cohosted by Madonna, 65, and her manager, Guy Oseary, at his house in the Hollywood Hills.

Fans hoping for loved-up snapshots of the couple were in for disappointment as the event has had a strict no photos policy for years.

“There are plenty of other social settings before this party where celebs can take pictures of themselves and share it on social media,” Jeffrey Best of Best Events, which has produced the event for over a decade, told the Robb Report ahead of the party.

“We want people to be free to dance and not be concerned what a photo of them would look like after spending three hours on a dance floor,” he added.

Taylor and Travis could have feasted on Thai food or mini cheeseburgers, as Jeffrey said of the all-night affair, “It’s 3 o’clock in the morning — that’s not the time to have kale salad.”

The couple just returned from Singapore, where the “Anti-Hero” singer wrapped up six nights of the Asia leg of her Eras tour. Travis and a group of friends flew in and joined her, attending her March 8 show at the National Stadium.

In honor of his attendance, Taylor broke out her “Karma is a guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” lyric during “Karma.” She was captured on several fan videos running into Travis’ arms after wrapping up her show and leaving the stage.

The couple, along with some of her bandmates and backup dancers, headed to upscale Japanese eatery Koma following the show for a celebratory dinner. The Kansas City Chiefs star returned to attend Taylor’s final Singapore show the following night on March 9.

Taylor ​has become a pro when it comes to making trips back to the U.S. from overseas in quick time, as she and Travis were on the other side of the world the night before the Oscars. It’s a roughly 15-hour flight from Singapore to Los Angeles, but the couple made it in time for the most elite Hollywood party of the year.

The 14-time Grammy winner’s plane was tracked by fans ahead of the Super Bowl when she performed in Tokyo the night before the February 11 game in Las Vegas. Thanks to time zone differences, Taylor left immediately after the concert and made it back to Los Angeles on the evening of February 10 before jetting to Las Vegas to watch Travis win his third Super Bowl ring.