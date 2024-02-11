Jet setter! Taylor Swift touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 10, ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl to support boyfriend Travis Kelce amid her Eras international tour.

The superstar left Tokyo, Japan, at 11:36 p.m. local time and landed in L.A. at 3:34 p.m., making up some serious time in the sky, according to flight records viewed by Life & Style.

Fans have been waiting anxiously to find out if they were going to see their favorite pop star on the jumbotron at the Sunday, February 11, game, as Taylor performed in Tokyo the night prior. Neither Travis nor Taylor addressed the topic, but the Embassy of Japan ​weighed in and revealed if the musician could realistically make it to the Super Bowl on time.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the statement read. “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

Unsurprisingly, Travis was asked a ton of questions about his high-profile relationship in the days leading up to the big game. The professional athlete kept the energy light and earned major brownie points for answering them all and leaving his responses on a cliffhanger.

“She’s focused on entertaining the crowd out in … is it Singapore right now? I think that’s in a few weeks. She’s out in Japan, Tokyo maybe,” he told reporters on February 7 in Las Vegas. “So, she’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. The Super Bowl … we’ll worry about if she can make it.”

Taylor had a big event of her own at the 2024 Grammys. The “Lavender Haze” singer arrived with Lana Del Rey as her NFL boyfriend had obligations to travel to Sin City for the big game.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Travis said on the January 31 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “But I think I got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday is a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday. But Sunday is travel day.”

Before Taylor snagged four awards, Travis publicly supported her six Grammy nods by liking an Instagram video of her arrival.