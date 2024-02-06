Calm Down! Celebrities Who Have Defended Taylor Swift From the ‘Brads and Chads’ of the NFL

Taylor Swift has been ruffling the feathers of quite a few NFL fans lately as her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led to her attending many of his games during the 2023-2024 season. Several comments about Taylor “ruining football” have been making the rounds on social media, and while Taylor has said she just ignores the “Brads and Chads” of the football world, there are plenty of other celebrities who have her back.

NBA legend Charles Barkley went as far to call anyone who said the “Exile” singer was ruining football a “jackass,” while Gayle King and Bob Costas backed him up.

Keep scrolling to see everyone who has defended Taylor Swift from the “Brads and Chads!”