Charles Barkley slammed NFL fans who think Taylor Swift is ruining football by attending boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games.

“If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser,” Charles, 60, said during the Thursday, February 1, episode of his King Charles show. “You’re just a loser or a jackass. You’re either A or B. You’re one of the two.”

Guests Gayle King and Bob Costas also weighed in on the hate that Taylor, 34, is getting from some NFL fans.

“Look at all the new people she’s brought to the NFL,” Gayle, 69, said. “You see young teen girls that are now watching football for the first time.”

Bob, 71, argued that Taylor’s political stance might be what has many NFL fans riled up about the media’s attention on her attendance at Travis’ games.

“Because they don’t like something about Taylor Swift — either they don’t like the Chiefs or they’ve inferred that Taylor Swift might not be a Trumper — then they’re annoyed by Taylor Swift,” Bob explained. “I can guarantee that all this news on Fox News would not be happening if she was wearing a MAGA hat. They would love it.”

Taylor was first spotted cheering on Travis, 34, in the stands when the Chiefs went up against the Chicago Bears on September 24. Since then, the “Bad Blood” singer has attended 11 more games, including the AFC championship when the Chiefs made it to their fourth Super Bowl.

Taylor has received hate from some NFL fans because of the camera’s attention on her in the suites during games. Viewers have seen the pop star celebrating with the Kelce family, along with friends like Keleigh Teller and Brittany Mahomes, during Travis’ games.

Charles, Bob and Gayle aren’t the only celebs going on the offensive for Taylor when it comes to the NFL. The View hosts also defended her from the bizarre outrage her presence has elicited.

“So, my question is, ‘What are you so pissed about? Why are you so mad?'” Whoopi Goldberg asked on the ​Wednesday, January 31, episode of The View. “There’s so, so many things to be angry at in this world. Why are these men toxically masculine?”

Whoopi’s cohost ​Sara Haines implied Taylor’s success might make some of the “Brads and Chads,” a nickname Taylor gave to the annoyed NFL fans, feel inadequate.

“You’re welcomed in as a mom, a girlfriend who doesn’t take up too much attention, a cheerleader. You had to fit those traditional roles. Here comes Taylor Swift,” Sara, 46, said. “She has more money, therefore more power. She’s more famous, and she’s coming in to see her boyfriend in his home in a football stadium.”

Sara continued by adding that Taylor’s presence at the Chiefs games is “very uncomfortable for some people, and I would argue it goes beyond men. I would actually say the bias is also existing in women.”

Taylor has also made comments about the hate from certain football fans, but for the most part, she’s brushed off the negativity.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” the Grammy winner said in her Time interview. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”