She fits right in! Keleigh Teller gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce’s win in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 28, in a new TikTok video.

The “Karma” singer, 34, looked right at home with Travis’ friends and family as they watched the game together from a private suite at M&T Bank Stadium. After a big touchdown, Taylor ran around the box and hugged one of the tight end’s pals before embracing an excited Kylie Kelce. She completed her celebration with a high-five for Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce.

Keleigh, 31, used Taylor’s song “Long Live” as the background music for the video and included a lyric from the track in her caption. “I said remember this moment T,” she wrote. “Kylie and I bleed green but we’re out. So chiefs nation.”

The actress is a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan while Kylie’s husband, Jason, 36, plays for the Pennsylvania team. The Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs after their January 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The caption is not wrong,” Kylie, 31, commented on Keleigh’s video. “Let’s go Trav and let’s go Chiefs!”

With their AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens, Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs earned their spot in the Super Bowl on February 11. They’ll play the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. Keleigh confirmed that she and her husband, Miles Teller, will be in attendance at the game in Las Vegas. When a fan commented, “We need Miles on 2/11 please!” she responded, “We’ll be there.”

Of course, all eyes will be on whether or not Taylor is able to make it to the Super Bowl. The Grammy winner has four concerts in Tokyo, Japan on February 7, 8, 9 and 10. Thanks to the time difference, she should be able to make it to Las Vegas on February 11 in plenty of time, but the exhaustion is going to be real. Taylor previously opened up about how demanding it is to perform the Eras tour show, which is more than three hours long each night.

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” she said while revealing how she prepared for the tour. “Fast for fast songs and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs. Then I had three months of dance training because I wanted to get it in my bones.”

Normally, her off days are spent doing absolutely nothing. “I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it,” she shared. “It’s a dream scenario. I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go, ‘Crunch, crunch crunch,’ from dancing in heels.”

This string of four shows comes after a nearly three-month hiatus, too. However, Taylor has been extremely supportive of Travis throughout their first NFL season as a couple, so fans are expecting her to rally for the Super Bowl.

After the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, the “Blank Space” songstress met her man on the field to celebrate. Despite being surrounded by people and cameras, the two packed on the PDA in honor of Travis’ accomplishment.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor previously said. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”