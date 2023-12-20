travis kelce slams brads and chads who booed taylor swift

Travis Kelce used a viral quote from Taylor Swift’s Person of the Year interview for Time magazine while discussing the singer’s attendance at his Sunday, December 17, football game against the New England Patriots.

“Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” the NFL star, 34, gushed on the Wednesday, December 20, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “[The Patriots fans] went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everyone was f–king screaming their tail off for her.”

The “Brads and Chads” reference was pulled directly from the Grammy winner’s Time interview, where she discussed her decision to show up at Travis’ games, even though her attendance is often highly publicized.

Getty

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Taylor, 34, said. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer attended the game with some friends and her dad, Scott Swift. Travis acknowledged Scott’s appearance, adding, “Mr. Swift [was] in full Chiefs gear. It’s kind of looking real nice on him. He’s rocking it. And he seems to be enjoying himself.”

Travis previously got to know Scott, 71, when they both attended Taylor’s Eras tour in Argentina in November. The guys watched the show together and fans noticed that Scott was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard around his neck at the concert. Although the Swifts are from Pennsylvania and were once known to be Philadelphia Eagles fans, the Chiefs tight end said that he was doing his best to convince Scott to change up his loyalty.

“I might have persuaded him [to be a Chiefs fan] at dinner the night when I met him,” Travis said on the November 15 episode of his podcast. The guys got dinner with Taylor in Buenos Aires the night before the show.

Taylor has attended several of Travis’ games since the two went public with their relationship in September. “I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she said in the Time profile. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”