Jo Koy admittedly has regrets about the Taylor Swift joke he made while hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

“The Taylor [joke] was just a little flat,” the comedian, 52, admitted on the Monday, January 8 episode of GMA3: What You Need to Know. “It was a weird joke, I guess.”

The quip at Taylor’s expense referenced the singer’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, who had a football game on the same day as the Globes and didn’t attend the event with Taylor, 34. The same network that the award show was airing on had been broadcasting football earlier in the day.

“As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader,” Jo said in front of the A-list crowd. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear.” The camera then panned to the “Blank Space” singer, who took a sip of her drink and remained expressionless.

Taylor has attended several of Travis’ football games this season and is often shown on television during the NFL broadcasts. “It was more on the NFL,” Jo explained. “I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL, but it just didn’t come out that way.”

Jo landed the Golden Globes hosting gig just 10 days before the show. He said that he “had fun” at the event but admitted that it was an “off night.”

“It was a moment that I’ll always remember,” he added. “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie. I’d be lying if [I said the backlash] doesn’t hurt.”

In addition to the Taylor joke, viewers were also critical of Jo’s jokes about Barbie. “Oppenheimer is based on a 721 page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project and Barbie is [about] a plastic doll with big boobies,” he said at the show. “The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet. Or what casting directors call character actors!”

The audience was unamused, which Jo realized in the moment. “Some [jokes] I wrote, some other people wrote,” he pointed out while on stage. “Yes, I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me. I wrote some of these and they are the ones you’re laughing at!”