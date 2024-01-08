Taylor Swift stole the show as she strutted down the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The “Invisible String” artist, 34, looked gorgeous in a sequined green gown, while she pulled her long hair down.

She is nominated in the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. This is Taylor’s fifth time being up for a Golden Globe as she was previously nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for 2013’s “Safe & Sound,” 2014’s “Sweeter Than Fiction,” 2020’s “Beautiful Ghosts” and last year’s “Carolina.”

Until cameras captured the Pennsylvania native stepping out of her vehicle at the Beverly Hilton, the jury was out on whether she would attend this year’s ceremony.

Taylor has become a staple on the sidelines at Kansas City Chiefs’ football games this season as she’s been spotted cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce on numerous occasions since the pair went public with their relationship in September 2023. Earlier in the day, Travis’ team took on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, just 13 miles away from the red carpet. It was unclear whether Taylor would have to choose between the two events or if she could miraculously attend both.

However, Taylor opted to skip the game in favor of the awards show. It seems that she made the right choice, as Travis, 34, sat out after the coaches determined that he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were not necessary in the game because the team already clinched a playoff spot.

Taylor and Travis have not been shy about displaying their love for one another and were recently spotted packing on the PDA at a New Year’s Eve party with family and friends.

“The atmosphere was great on New Year’s Eve,” Travis told brother Jason Kelce during the January 3 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family. I think I had over 50, 55 people come in for this one,” he added of the Chiefs-Bengals game earlier that day.

As for how their relationship began, Taylor rehashed the details in her Time profile after being named the 2023 Person of the Year saying he “very adorably put me on blast on his podcast.”

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she added. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”