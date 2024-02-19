'NSync's Lance Bass Defends Taylor Swift’s NFL Cameos

Lance Bass loves the NFL just as much as he loves Taylor Swift and he even made a cheeky sign about the pop star during a Chargers-Broncos game in October 2023. Now, the ‘NSync alum exclusively tells Life & Style he did it to “poke fun” at her constant screen time while cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“I wanted to poke fun at the situation since some people are having such a hard time with her at the games, but I definitely wasn’t expecting it to get the reaction that it did!” Lance, 44, explains to Life & Style. “I think it’s great that the NFL is showing Taylor there supporting Travis. I think it brings a younger audience to the NFL and is creating some great bonding moments for families.”

The cameras couldn’t help but pan to Taylor’s private suites after she first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023. While Swifties and pop culture lovers had no problem seeing Taylor, 34, during Sunday and Monday night football, others had a field day about her cameos.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Taylor admitted during her December 2023 Person of the Year interview with TIME Magazine. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Taylor made it to the 2024 Super Bowl on February 4 during her rookie season as an NFL WAG. Lance exclusively tells Life & Style that he “was rooting for the Chiefs,” who came out on top against the San Francisco 49ers.

“[I] had to bring my love of football and my Taylor fandom full circle,” the musician says.

Before the big game, Lance participated in Smirnoff’s inaugural SMASH Pickle Bowl and faced off against other stars, like Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie Davies and husband Brock Davies.

“I was nervous to play against Vernon Davis — I was told he didn’t need to practice because he was that good, but luck had our side and Team Watermelon Lime ended up beating them!” the “Bye Bye Bye” singer admits to Life & Style. “I was surprised at Scheana and Brock — that game was a lot closer and I was much more tired after that round.”