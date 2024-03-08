He’s her man in waiting! Travis Kelce was there to greet Taylor Swift after she got off the stage in Singapore on Friday, March 8. The singer ran into her man’s arms after finishing her performance and they shared a kiss as fans looked on.

Travis, 34, could be seen cheering for Taylor, 34, as she made her way backstage. After their initial embrace, they had a quick exchange of words before Taylor leaned in for another hug, as seen in a fan’s X video. This was the third Eras tour show that Travis has attended since he started dating the pop star.

During the concert, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat in a private box with his friends Ross Travis and Harry Clark. The three men looked like they were having a blast, with fans even catching them on their feet and dancing to the upbeat songs in the set.

Taylor has one more concert at National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, March 9, before taking a two-month hiatus from touring. Fans are anxious to see how she and Travis will spend their time off together, as they’ve both been busy since their relationship began in July 2023.

The A-list couple previously spent time together in Australia in February, as Taylor had a string of shows in Melbourne and Sydney. Travis made it to one of the Sydney shows and was also in town for one the “Karma” songstress’ days off. The duo spent time at the Sydney Zoo, which became a very publicized outing.

“There were full-on helicopters just following us around,” Travis dished on the Wednesday, March 6, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “They helicoptered us. Well, not us. Taylor. This is all because Taylor’s the biggest and the best thing possible.”

The professional athlete has not been shy when it comes to gushing about his famous girlfriend. “She’s unbelievable,” he said in February. “She’s rewriting the history books herself.” Meanwhile, Taylor has proven that she’s just as proud of her man with her attendance at more than a dozen of his football games in the 2023-2024 NFL season.

The Grammy winner even made her way onto the field to celebrate with Travis after he won the Super Bowl on February 11. “It was unbelievable,” she told him after the game. “It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Despite the intense publicity surrounding their relationship, Travis and Taylor have figured out how to block out the noise and make it work. “I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor said in December 2023. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”