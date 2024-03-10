Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed some down time in Singapore while in town for her Eras tour. The couple spent some alone time at the mall and also went to dinner with Taylor’s bandmates.

After Taylor’s March 8 concert, she and Travis, 34, were seen holding hands while strolling through a mall. The establishment was closed at the time, allowing the lovebirds to have some privacy. In a photo circulating on social media, the pop star, 34, wore a black dress and flats as she walked alongside Travis. Another image showed the two staring into each other’s eyes, with Taylor sporting a big smile on her face.

The “Karma” singer’s curly hair was on full display for the outing, which she attributed to the humidity in Singapore. “As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings, thanks to the humidity here,” Taylor said during her March 3 concert at National Stadium. “I’m not complaining. I like it.”

Taylor and Travis were also joined by some of her band members and backup singers for dinner at Koma restaurant. The singer looked gorgeous in a white floral dress with her hair pulled back into a low bun, as seen in social media videos.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in attendance for his girlfriend’s March 8 and March 9 shows in Singapore. He was joined by his friends Ross Travis and Harry Clark in a private suite at the stadium. After both concerts, Travis waited backstage for Taylor and gave her a kiss as she ran to him post-show. In February, Travis went to one of Taylor’s shows in Sydney, Australia, as well.

Amid these international trips, the NFL star has been quite busy himself. He played in the Super Bowl on February 11 and helped the Chiefs secure a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Days later, he was back in Kansas City celebrating the win with a parade. After a quick trip to Sydney, Travis returned to the United States and hit the town in Las Vegas with his teammates to continue the celebrations on February 24.

While Taylor went straight from Australia to Singapore, Travis spent some time with his family in Philadelphia. He was in the crowd at his brother, Jason Kelce’s, retirement press conference on March 4, and then attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game with the former Philadelphia Eagles star on March 5. He and his friends then began their journey to Singapore the following day.

Now, both Travis and Taylor have a break in their schedules until she resumes the Eras tour in Europe in May. During the hiatus, the Grammy winner will release her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.