Taylor Swift Jokes About Curly Hair in Humid Singapore

Taylor Swift‘s soft blow out was no match for the intense humidity at night three of her Eras tour stop in Singapore on Sunday, March 3, where she joked about what the steamy conditions did to her locks.

“As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings, thanks to the humidity here. I’m not complaining, I like it,” Taylor, 34, told fans at the National Stadium about how her hair had reverted to its naturally curly state as seen in a video shared on X.

“But, I do want to commend you because it’s very humid and you guys have just turned it up 100 percent all night,” she continued. “You’ve been dancing, you’ve been standing and taking pictures all night. And you look so cute, why am I sweating so much? Then I’m looking at you, you all look perfect,” Taylor added.

In photos from the show, Taylor’s soft blow out quickly disappeared, as her hair tightened up to heavy waves of curls with slight frizz from the moist conditions.

Getty Images

The “Cruel Summer” singer began her career with her naturally curly ringlets being her signature look. Over the years Taylor has straightened her hair, although she went through periods where she changed up her look.

Taylor has played several rain shows throughout her Eras tour where the moisture caused her curls to return, much to fans’ delight. However, Singapore was downpour-free. Taylor is performing six shows at her only Southeast Asian tour stop, with upcoming appearances on Thursday, March 7, Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9.

The Pennsylvania native revealed how she planned to take the stage no matter the circumstances in a December 2023 interview when she was named TIME’s Person of the Year.

“I know I’m not drinking on tour. I know I’m working out in between shows. I know I’m keeping my strength and stamina up. I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed,” she said. “That’s part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure.”

“I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot,” she told the publication. “I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly.”

Taylor’s training included running on a treadmill daily while singing her tour’s setlist aloud, which meant settings of “fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.” She also focused on a fitness program which included strength, conditioning, and weights as well as three months of dance lessons.

“I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought,” Taylor explained, adding, “Learning choreography is not my strong suit.”