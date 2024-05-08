Step all the way off! Gigi Hadid is staking her claim on boyfriend Bradley Cooper, now that his ex, Irina Shayk, is single and reportedly on the prowl. An insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style that since Irina, 38, split from Tom Brady — following an on-off romance that ignited last summer and appears to have fizzled early this year — Gigi, 29, is “nervous” her fellow supermodel will renew her interest in Bradley, 49.

After all, the pair have remained the friendliest of coparents (to daughter Lea, 7) since their 2019 split. “Irina and Bradley’s relationship now is so unconventionally clingy, it’s enough to make Gigi uncomfortable,” says the insider. “They speak every day and know everything about each other’s lives.”

The Oscar winner has insisted that the intimacy part of his relationship with Irina is long over, notes the source. “But Gigi doesn’t trust Irina one bit and wouldn’t put it past her to come onto Bradley just for kicks.”

​The insider adds that Irina, who vacationed in Italy with Bradley and Lea last summer and trick-or-treated with them in NYC last fall, has high expectations for her next boyfriend. “It might be a while before she lands someone. He has to be rich, good-looking and super successful,” notes the source. “In the meantime, she has Bradley to lean on, and that’s what worries Gigi. She’s on her guard until Irina finds another man.”