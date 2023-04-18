No Wonder She’s So Sought After! Irina Shayk’s Topless Photos Will Take Your Breath Away

Supermodel Irina Shayk will get topless and even nude in the name of fashion, but she draws a line at posing naked for the sake of people ogling her body.

“I would never do Playboy. Yes, I am a lingerie model, but I have class,” Irina told Esquire UK in 2012, adding, “Playboy offered me so much money last year. I was like: ‘No. Way.'”

The Russian born bombshell did concede that other models of her stature had posed for the publication, but it simply wasn’t for her.

“Alright Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer did it. But they did it at the end of their career and it was classy. I think of myself as a cover girl. But I would never do some kind of cheesy magazine,” Irina added.

The brunette beauty has stripped down to the buff for a number of ad campaigns, including a 2019 series of Calvin Klein handbag advertisements where the bags were carefully places as to not be NFSW. She also went nude in nothing but shoes and a purse for a Marc Jacobs 2023 accessories campaign.

Irina started out modeling lingerie and swimwear. She appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue beginning in 2007 and after four consecutive years in the pages of the magazine, she landed the coveted cover model spot in 2011. The same year she started working for Sports Illustrated, Irina became the face of the lingerie brand Intimissimi. She would also go on to work for Victoria’s Secret.

The green-eyed stunner famously walked in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when she was six months pregnant with her daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper. With her 5-foot-10 stature, her baby bump was only slightly noticeable in the sexy lingerie, but it was enough to let the world know the then-couple were expecting a child. Lea was born on March 21, 2017. Irina and Bradley broke up in June 2019 after dating for four years.

Since the mid 2010’s, Irina has focused primarily on high fashion work, walking the runways for the top designers throughout New York, London, Paris and Milan fashion weeks. She’s also highly sought after as the face of numerous brands, including Alo Beauty and Wellness, and became the first ever face for Los Angeles based designer Anine Bing in 2022.

“Working with a self-made woman, a mother, a kind and fun person is always win-win for me,” Irina told Women’s Wear Daily at the time. “Anine sure knows what she wants. Born in Denmark, living in L.A., and raising her kids while running her business, I can definitely see some parallels between us.”

