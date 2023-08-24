Did Irina Shayk Get Plastic Surgery? Then, Now Photos and Quotes

Irina Shayk started her modeling career in 2004 after she was crowned Miss Chelyabinsk. The Yemanzhelinsk native has worked with luxury brands like Givenchy and Guess throughout her career and has been in the spotlight during her high-profile romances with ex Bradley Cooper and Tom Brady. Irina always has eyes on her and fans have wondered if she has ever enhanced her stunning features with plastic surgery.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has slammed claims that she got lip fillers in 2019, while embracing her imperfections. “Look, if somebody wants to inject their lips because they feel bad, God bless them. I don’t judge anyone,” she admitted, noting, “I always promote natural beauty because I think we live in this perfect world where everyone wants to be perfect.”

Keep scrolling to see Irina’s transformation photos since her early modeling days!