After losing 70 pounds, Jelly Roll (a.k.a. Jason DeFord) was feeling pretty good about himself. Then came the trolls.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f–king weight,” the “Son of a Sinner” singer’s wife, Bunnie XO, recently announced. “And that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby. My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but … it hurts him.” Before the dust-up, the 39-year-old shared that he hoped to lose an additional 100 pounds, bringing him under 300 pounds for the first time in his adult life.

“I’m doing up to three miles a day, four to six days a week,” he said of his treadmill workout. “I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy now — I feel really good.” An insider exclusively tells Life & Style the online taunts threatened to throw him off his game.

“He didn’t know how to cope with faceless folks on the internet,” says the source, adding that friends advised him to take a social media break. “It’s made him a happier man!”