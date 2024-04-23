Jelly Roll has been deeply affected by hateful comments about his weight on social media. The country singer’s wife, Bunnie XO, said that her husband is on a hiatus from the internet because of the hurtful messages he’s seen.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f–king weight,” Bunnie, 44, shared in a preview for the Wednesday, April 24, episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast. “And, like, that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby. My husband doesn’t show it to you guys but I’m going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him.”

She continued to go off on internet bullies and pointed out that being a celebrity doesn’t mean someone should get attacked on social media. “Enough is enough,” the podcast host continued. “Don’t bully people because you never know where they are mentally. There’s a lot of people who are not as strong as me that are on the internet and they don’t deserve to be bullied.”

Bunnie’s confession comes after Jelly Roll, 39, revealed that he recently lost “70-something pounds” while training for a 5K race. He began his fitness journey at the beginning of 2024 and has spent weeks preparing for the May 7 run.

“I feel really good,” he said in an interview with People. “I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.” The “Save Me” singer’s tour kicks off at the end of August.

Jelly has been open about his struggles with his weight throughout his career. He once revealed that he weighed more than 500 pounds in 2015, which led him to change his lifestyle. “In late 2016, I started fighting to save my own life,” he previously recalled in an Instagram post. “I lost roughly 200 lbs. It wasn’t a fast journey, it was actually quite slow.”

However, the Grammy nominee gained back 60 pounds in 2018. “I’ve been obese since I was a small child,” he admitted. “All I’ve ever known was being fat, and I’m f–king miserable. I wanna sky dive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food.”

In 2023, he committed to getting healthy. “Just know that I’m doing my part,” he wrote on X. “I’m working out daily…praying and meditating …. Eating better – losing weight. Making sure I bring the best version of me on my new album and this tour…this is what growth and gratitude look like in real time.”