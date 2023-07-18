Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO Cutest Photos During Marriage

Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO’s Cutest Photos Are Too Sweet: See Pictures During Their Marriage

They go together like … Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO are country music’s newest couple, and fans can’t get enough of their unconditional love. The couple isn’t afraid to shy away from a little PDA on the red carpet at events and show their unfiltered selves online.

Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) and Bunnie (real name Bunnie DeFord) got married in 2016 after nearly one year of dating and will seemingly never leave the honeymoon phase. From watching Jelly Roll play in saloons to snagging awards at the CMT Awards, Bunnie has been there supporting the musician every step of the way!

Keep scrolling to see Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s cutest photos.