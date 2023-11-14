Bunnie XO Plastic Surgery Transformation: Before, After Photos

See Bunnie XO’s Plastic Surgery Transformation! Her Before and After Photos Over the Years

Bunnie XO created her fanbase by being raw about her life with her online followers and has even taken them alongside her plastic surgery journey.

In November 2019, Bunnie – who is married to country breakout star Jelly Roll – shared a vlog on YouTube of her breast explant experience with her husband by her side. “I’ve had these boobies for a long time, but it’s time,” she said in the video the night before going under the knife. “It’s a new chapter of my life that needs to close and open a new chapter of my life and health-wise it will be better.”

