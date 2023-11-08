First-Time Nominee Jelly Roll Lit Up the 2023 CMA Awards Red Carpet With Wife Bunnie XO! Photos
Breakthrough star Jelly Roll (Jason Bradley DeFord) brought the party to the 2023 Country Music Awards when he arrived at the Nashville-based event with his wife, Bunnie XO (Bunnie DeFord). The “Son of a Sinner” artist, who is a first-time CMA nominee, was dressed to the nines wearing a black paisley-patterned tuxedo on Wednesday, November 8. As for his other half, Bunnie rocked a skintight black dress with shimmering beads throughout.
All bets are on Jelly Roll, 38, sweeping the award show as he’s nominated in five categories; including Single Of The Year and Music Video of the Year (“Need a Favor”), Musical Event Of The Year (“Save Me” with Lainey Wilson) and Male Vocalist Of The Year.
