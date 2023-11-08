Breakthrough star Jelly Roll (Jason Bradley DeFord) brought the party to the 2023 Country Music Awards when he arrived at the Nashville-based event with his wife, Bunnie XO (Bunnie DeFord). The “Son of a Sinner” artist, who is a first-time CMA nominee, was dressed to the nines wearing a black paisley-patterned tuxedo on Wednesday, November 8. As for his other half, Bunnie rocked a skintight black dress with shimmering beads throughout.

All bets are on Jelly Roll, 38, sweeping the award show as he’s nominated in five categories; including Single Of The Year and Music Video of the Year (“Need a Favor”), Musical Event Of The Year (“Save Me” with Lainey Wilson) and Male Vocalist Of The Year.

Keep scrolling to see Jelly Roll’s 2023 CMA red carpet appearance photos!