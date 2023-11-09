Did Jelly Roll Win Any CMA Awards at the 2023 Ceremony?

Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — is one of country music’s biggest breakout stars. After performing alongside the iconic Wynonna Judd at the 2023 CMA Awards during the Wednesday, November 8 ceremony, fans are curious if the “Save Me” artist won any awards after being nominated in five categories.

Did Jelly Roll Win Any CMA Awards?

Jelly Roll won his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year at the 2023 ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, the “Son of a Sinner” singer immediately thanked “My Lord and my wife.”

“There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year. I don’t know where you’re at in your life or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you keep going, baby,” he said as the crowd gave him a standing ovation. “I want to tell you success is on the other side. I want to tell you it’s gonna be OK.”

Getty Images

Jelly Roll faced heavy hitters in the category, including Zach Bryan who he called “the hottest person on Earth” while on stage, as well as Hailey Whitters, Parker McCollum and Megan Moroney.

What Awards Were Jelly Roll Nominated for at the 2023 CMA Awards?

Jelly Roll was the most-nominated male artist at the 2023 CMA Awards ceremony, which was held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Apart from his New Artist of the Year nomination, he was also in consideration for Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

“I would have never even imagined this. Somebody said, ‘Would you have ever dreamed of this?’ And I wasn’t bold enough to dream this big,” Jelly Roll told People prior to the ceremony on November 8. “So I hope somebody sitting at home right now with a dream — you think that dreams too big, and it might be too small after all, baby. Dream bigger. Dream bigger.”

He added that despite the night’s outcome, the nominations were enough to feel accomplished in his music career.

“Win, lose or draw, I won tonight. If my name doesn’t get called, I won,” the “Creature” artist told the publication. “Most nominated male opening the show, closing the show. It’s incredible.”

Prior to the Nashville ceremony, the Tennessee native couldn’t contain his anxiety about the big night, tweeting the morning of, “I can’t sleep. I’m so excited and nervous for tonight. Like I legit slept for 4 hours and can’t go back to sleep.”