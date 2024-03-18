Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce managed to sneak away for a romantic vacation together but their cover was blown when photos emerged of the couple.

The duo was seen walking down a dock above a body of water with yachts in the background in pictures obtained by the website Deux Moi on Monday, March 18. Both Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, were wearing shorts and appeared to be holding hands in one snapshot.

It’s unclear where the lovebirds are vacationing, but they’ve managed to keep a low profile since the “Cruel Summer” singer wrapped the Asia leg of her Eras tour in Singapore on March 9.

Travis flew in with a group of friends and attended two of her shows on the island. Fans were able to swoon over videos of the two kissing after she finished her concert and headed backstage, where the Kansas City Chiefs star was waiting to greet her with open arms.

From there, the couple quickly made their way to Los Angeles, where they reportedly attended Madonna‘s A-list Oscars party on March 10. Guests weren’t allowed to bring cameras inside the ultra-private affair, so no pictures emerged of the pair at the event.

While Taylor kept a low profile out of the public eye, Travis made the most of his time in L.A. He went out to lunch at starry West Hollywood hotspot Cecconi’s, where he was photographed exiting the eatery on March 11.

The Ohio native then attended pal Justin Timberlake‘s concert at the Wiltern Theater on March 13. He was seen in the background of an Instagram Stories video posted by music producer Khris Riddick-Tynes, which showed Travis nodding his head along to Justin’s performance of “Mirrors.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ took the time to pose with Justin’s NSYNC bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick‘s son, Nash, backstage at the concert, The singer’s wife, Karlyn Skladany, shared the photo of Travis smiling with their 6-year-old, writing, “Something big happened tonight,” via an Instagram Story post.

Before jetting off on vacation, Taylor and Travis flew under the radar during a dinner date to the private Birds Streets Club in West Hollywood on March 16, according to Page Six.

The couple is making the most of their time together before Taylor starts the European leg of her Eras tour on May 9 in Paris, France. She’s also gearing up for the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together with friends and family,” the insider added.