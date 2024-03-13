Fans Gush Over Travis Kelce Blowing Kiss to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce was clearly in awe of Taylor Swift at her Eras tour concert in Singapore! Fans gushed on social media over a sweet moment where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end blew a kiss to his girlfriend while she was on stage.

A fan on X shared footage of Travis, 34, standing at the back of the crowd at National Stadium in Singapore on March 8, the first of two shows he attended over the weekend. The video appeared to be taken at the end of the concert, as confetti rained down over Taylor, 34, and her backup dancers, who were wearing their colorful outfits for the closing song, “Karma.” Travis, who was shown from behind, clapped his hands above his head before reaching one hand to his lips and seemingly blowing a kiss to the pop star. He then waved at Taylor.

“Dude he blew her a kiss,” the fan captioned the video, which amassed more than 182,000 views.

Other Traylor stans responded to the post and showered the couple with love. “Travis is making all of us want to find our own Travis Kelce,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve never swooned in my life and I’m swooning,” another user added, while a third fan wrote, “He is too precious!” Another person called the famous duo “so cute.”

Others pointed out that Taylor appeared to notice Travis and blew her own kiss back at him. Meanwhile, one referenced a backstage video from Taylor’s Reputation tour where she ran to ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, telling him that she wasn’t able to find him and got “sad.”

Wynn Las Vegas/Mega

“No more ‘I couldn’t find you and I got so sad,’” the fan wrote. Travis has attended four of the singer’s shows and has waited by the stage for Taylor after each one, allowing her to run into his arms and give him a kiss.

Multiple outlets confirmed in April 2023 that Taylor and Joe, 33, had split after six years together. Taylor and Travis began their relationship a few months later, in July 2023, after Travis discussed attending Taylor’s Eras tour concert in Kansas City, Missouri, on his “New Heights” podcast.

While Taylor’s relationship with Joe was notoriously private, she and Travis haven’t been shy about showing off their romance. Taylor threw some shade at the difference between her relationships in her December 2023 Time Person of the Year interview.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she said, referring to her frequent attendance at Travis’ Chiefs games. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

She continued, “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And [Travis and I are] just proud of each other. Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in a house for a lot of years, I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”