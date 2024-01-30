Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating Celebrity Reactions

~Traylor~ Has Everyone Talking! Celebrities React to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance

The worlds of football and pop music collided in September 2023 when rumors swirled of a romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Soon, their love story became a full-blown pop culture moment, with countless celebrities weighing in.

In December 2023, Ryan Reynolds joined in on the fun, sharing a humorous edit of himself posing with Travis in the same way Taylor posed with his wife, Blake Lively, in a viral photo taken at Beyoncé‘s Renaissance movie’s London premiere.

Taylor and Travis’ romance had become so cinematic by January 2024, ​that fans pointed out that it was similar to the plot of the 2006 Disney Channel movie High School Musical, a comparison Vanessa Hudgens herself chimed in ​on and called “hilarious.”

Keep scrolling to see other celebrities who have commented on Travis and Taylor’s romance.