kelly clarkson defends taylor swift travis kelce comments

Kelly Clarkson says her comments about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship were misconstrued. The singer took to Twitter on October 21 to hit back at critics who accused her of “bashing” the hot new couple on her talk show.

“Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news,” Kelly, 41, wrote. “Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance. Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”

Kelly’s tweet was referencing the response to her October 19 interview with Bowen Yang on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the interview, Kelly and Bowen discussed Saturday Night Live’s skit about Travis, 34, and Taylor’s relationship. The skit mocked the NFL and broadcast networks for their intense coverage of Taylor, 33, attending Travis’ games.

Getty

“That’s hilarious,” Kelly said, of the SNL sketch. “It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports. It’s like you’re watching [The Real] Housewives. They’re just talking about gossip and things and you’re like, ‘So what about the play?’” Kelly made headlines for her comments and was accused of dissing the “Anti-Hero” singer and her new man, but she set the record straight with her Twitter post just days later.

Sparks first flew between Travis and Taylor after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the Eras tour in July. Following the show, Travis publicly admitted that he was disappointed he didn’t get to meet Taylor at the concert. He also shared that he wanted to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet, but didn’t have the opportunity to do so.

Taylor must’ve caught wind of the request, though, as the two quietly began seeing each other sometime after that. News of their relationship went public in September after Taylor attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium and sat in Travis’ box with his mom Donna Kelce. She then showed up for two more Chiefs games. The lovebirds also spent a weekend together in New York City earlier this month.

On the heels of this budding romance, Travis recently purchased a more private $6 million home in Kansas City. The mansion is located in a gated community which won’t be as accessible to the growing number of paparazzi in Travis’ life.