As a pop culture fan, Kelly Clarkson seems to be loving how Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance is unfolding. But as a football fan? Not so much. The American Idol alum shared her reaction to the high-profile relationship on her talk show.

“That’s hilarious,” Kelly, 41, told Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang on Thursday, October 19, while discussing the sketch show’s take on the NFL capitalizing on all things Traylor. Pointing to herself, she added, “It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now.”

She continued, “It’s like you’re watching [The Real] Housewives. … They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, ‘So what about the play?’ But [Travis and Taylor are] taking over.”

The worlds of football and pop music have been colliding ever since Taylor, 33, showed up to support Travis, 34, as he played with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24. Cameras at the game zeroed in on the “Cruel Summer” singer as she cheered with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

The Chiefs vs. Bears game drew in 24.3 million viewers, according to Bleacher Report. So, it wasn’t too surprising that when Taylor attended the Chiefs vs. New York Jets game in New Jersey the following week, commentators were talking about it. That game had 27 million people watching, making it the most-watched Sunday program since the Super Bowl in February, as NBC Sports reported.

Saturday Night Live was quick to spoof the media attention on Travis and Taylor, who sparked dating rumors earlier in September, during the October 14 episode. The sketch featured host Pete Davidson as a Traylor-obsessed sports commentator, while Travis himself made a surprise cameo as someone who actually wanted to discuss football.

“That’s what I love about SNL. Ya’ll touch on it right then. That’s so awesome that it’s live, and you’re able to attack those things on the weekends right when it happens,” Kelly said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Bowen, 32, said it was “so wild” that Travis and Taylor, who made her own SNL cameo later on while introducing Ice Spice, showed up that night. “We didn’t expect them to come,” the comedian added.

Travis, who served as an SNL host back in March, spoke about the experience on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday, October 18.

“It was electric to be back in that place. There is just something about being in that room. And being their first episode this season, I had such a freaking blast man,” he said. “I don’t even remember what I said, I blacked out. As soon as they queued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming. Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, no, you killed it.’ And I watched it over and I still don’t really know if I said what I was supposed to.”