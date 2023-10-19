Jessie James Decker weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s budding ​romance — and compared it to her relationship with Eric Decker.

“I love it. It totally makes sense,” the country singer told TalkShopLive on ​Tuesday, October 17. “She should’ve dated an athlete a long time ago.”

When asked to elaborate, Jessie, 35, added, “‘Cause it worked for me!” with a laugh. “I love it.”

The singer is no stranger to finding love on the field. Jessie married NFL wide receiver Eric, 36, in 2013, and they are now expecting their fourth child together.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, have been romantically linked since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed in July that he tried to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet at one of the Grammy winner’s Eras Tour shows.

Rumors that they connected swirled in September. Though Taylor was unable to meet the athlete at the Eras Tour, she accepted Travis’ invite to watch him “rock out” at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. The following week, Taylor cheered Kelce on as the Chiefs beat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After attending two consecutive Chiefs games in late September and early October, Taylor was notably not in attendance when the Chiefs played the Vikings in Minnesota earlier this month.

Jessie offered a bit of consolation for fans of the duo who are wondering about Taylor’s whereabouts during games. “You can’t make it to every game. I didn’t go to every game,” Jessie shared. “There were some times where it was too late, or in a different city so I stayed at home in my jammies and screamed from my couch.”

Taylor made it to her third Chiefs game this season on October 12, traveling to Missouri to support the NFL star at the Chief’s match against the Denver Broncos.

The singer has also—very publicly—already met both of Travis’ parents. She has been spotted having a blast in the box alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, and most recently talking to Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, at the October 12 Chiefs vs. Broncos game.

The duo ​have even been spending time together outside the stadium. They seemingly publicly confirmed their relationship when they were spotted holding hands in New York City on October 14, hours after they each made a cameo on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

An insider exclusively shared with Life & Style that the duo didn’t shy away from PDA at the ​SNL afterparty.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying each other, even kissing throughout the night,” the source said.

Another insider previously told Life & Style Travis seems to see a lot of potential in the “Cruel Summer” singer and is “already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one.”