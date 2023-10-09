Taylor Swift was not in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 8. The singer’s decision to skip the game was confirmed by NFL announcers during the broadcast.

“In case you’re wondering, seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career…what are they? Taylor Swift is not at the game,” Jim Nantz said. “There are some broken-hearted people I just saw in the stands. She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive for today.” The Chiefs went on to beat the Vikings 27-20.

Taylor, 33, made headlines when she was seen cheering Travis on from the stands of his two prior games on September 24 and October 1. The “Anti-Hero” singer sat with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in the family’s private box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for the September 24 game against the Chicago Bears. She then left the stadium with Travis, driving off in a convertible with him once he was done playing. Following the game, Travis rented out a restaurant to celebrate the win with his teammates, and Taylor was by his side for the night out.

The next week, Taylor was at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey watching Travis and his teammates take on the New York Jets. She was joined by a bunch of her famous friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, in a suite at the game. Brittany Mahomes, whose husband is Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also sat with Taylor for the Chiefs’ win, and was with the singer for a girls’ night out in New York City on September 30. That same night, Travis was seen exiting Taylor’s New York City apartment, as well.

Prior to the Chiefs’ game against the Vikings, Travis celebrated his 34th birthday on October 5. Taylor was not in attendance for his low-key celebration at Golden Ox in Kansas City. Instead, Travis was joined by his agent and two teammates, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Taylor and Travis’ love story began in July when he attended her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. After the show, he publicly admitted that he wished he’d had a chance to talk to Taylor at the concert and said that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Although he wasn’t successful at the time, it appears that Taylor caught wind of his plea, as the two were then rumored to be “hanging out” in mid-September.

The relationship was confirmed when Taylor very publicly showed up to support Travis at the September 24 game. Days later, he discussed the hype around their romance on an episode of his “New Heights Show” podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know…the friends and family,” he told his brother Jason Kelce. “She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

However, while Travis acknowledged that he “brought all this attention” to himself, he made it clear that he would be respecting Taylor’s privacy going forward. “What’s real is, this is my personal life,” he added. “And I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this [podcast] every week. I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this week. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports will have to be kind of where I keep it.”