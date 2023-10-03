Travis Kelce is giving a big thank you to Fox NFL reporter Erin Andrews for telling Taylor Swift during an August podcast that she should date the Kansas City Chiefs star.

During the August 3 episode of the “Calm Down” podcast with Erin, 45, and cohost Charissa Thompson both women encouraged the “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, to give Travis a chance after he tried and failed to give her his phone number at her Kansas City Eras tour stop.

Charissa posted the video to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 1, with the caption, “Just saying … @erinandrews & I recorded this episode back on August 3rd,” while Travis, 33, responded in the comments section, “You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!” with several raised hands emojis.

In the video, Erin told the Grammy winner, “Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world … but please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” heavily stressing the last word.

“This is one Taylor … I know we’re not the best of friends. We’re not even friends, but I consider you one,” the sportscaster continued, outing herself as a fan. “Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America,” Erin added.

“Do it for yourself, do it for us and do it for the people. Because there is no one who would give you a better time than this guy,” Charissa, 31, a fellow Fox Sports reporter, told the “Karma” singer.

Travis revealed on the July 26 episode of his “New Heights Show” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he was crushed when he was unable to meet Taylor during her Kansas City tour stop.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there [sic],” the Super Bowl champ explained. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he continued, adding, “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Eventually, Travis and Taylor connected as he revealed during a September 21 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he gave her an invite to come see him play. “I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.” Taylor took him up on the offer and watched his September 24 game against the Chicago Bears from a suite alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, and a group of his pals.

The pair were seen for the first time together smiling and walking closely as they left via a stadium tunnel following the game and got into his vintage convertible, heading to a private party at a Kansas City hotspot where Taylor was later seen in a photograph sitting on Travis’ lap with her arm around his neck. Things are going so well that the following Sunday, she was in the stands at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on October 1, cheering on the tight end as his team went up against the New York Jets.