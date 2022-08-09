Sportscaster Erin Andrews is as fit as the professional athletes she covers. As a result, the former Dancing With the Stars cohost looks absolutely incredible in a bikini!

Erin has a constant source of inspiration in the players she speaks to, especially for the NFL on Fox. “I work in football, right? So, I look at a lot of these guys, that I cover, and having a front row seat to the best and fastest and talented athletes out there, and how they take care of their bodies, the way they train, what they eat,” she told Muscle and Fitness in 2021, adding, “I’m 43, and watching a 44-year-old Tom Brady kinda shocks everybody week in and week out … that really motivates me.”

The broadcaster loves to ride her Peloton bike at home and do Pilates and yoga when she has the time … which for the busy TV personality is a precious commodity. “I definitely try to work out every single day,” she revealed, admitting, “I know that there are going to be days where I’m not physically or mentally able to do that, but if I have one day that I can’t get it in, then I’m like, ‘OK.’”

The talented blonde gained a whole new fanbase when she competed on season 5 of DWTS in 2010. Even though she was up against such stiff competition as eventual winner and professional singer-dancer Nicole Scherzinger and professional figure skater Evan Lysacek, who was the runner-up, Erin and pro-partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy finished an impressive third place.

“It was one of the toughest things that I have ever done,” Erin told the publication. “Like, I work out all the time, I can do cardio, I grew up as a dancer but first of all; ballroom training is completely different from any sort of tap, ballet, or jazz that I had ever taken … and I have horrific posture as it is. You gotta tuck your bum in and be really close and sensuous with your partner when I’m like the biggest goofball ever. It was phenomenal. I thought it was so great.”

Erin made such an impression on fans as well as the show’s executives. She was named Tom Bergeron‘s DWTS cohost in 2014, and the pair became a beloved team through 2019. They were replaced in 2020 in a show overhaul where Tyra Banks was named the solo host of the program. But Erin will always carry that ballroom spirit — and fit body — anywhere she goes.

Scroll down for Erin’s most incredible bikini photos.