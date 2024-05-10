Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio gushed about girlfriend Nikki Hall and how she cared for him when he was rushed to the hospital. On the Thursday, May 9, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the DJ opened up about being hospitalized when the cast was in Nashville in October 2023.

“In Nashville, I had a little problem where I had a hemorrhoid that kind of ruptured and it was bleeding throughout the night,” Pauly, 43, explained. “It was bleeding so bad that I lost so much blood that I actually fainted. So I had to get rushed to the hospital and they had to give me a blood transfusion and then sew that up. It was gnarly.”

While Nikki, 32, was not on the cast trip, she rushed to Pauly’s side when she heard the news. “I’m very thankful and grateful for Nikki,” the reality star shared. “She was by my side, flew to Nashville, and she helped me out during this whole process. It was a scary thing.”

Three weeks later, Pauly assured his castmates that he was feeling “brand new” as they vacationed together in Arizona. “I bounced right back,” he said. In another confessional, he also shared, “Honestly, that was the hardest part, having to cancel [two shows]. There’s kids who saved up all year, they got outfits, they got haircuts, they got tickets, all to see me. And then I couldn’t make it. I’ve never done that before.”

Pauly and Nikki met on season 1 of Double Shot at Love, which aired in 2019. However, Pauly decided to leave the show solo and not pursue a relationship with the Jamaican native. She returned for season 2 of the MTV series and left the show dating Pauly. The season was filmed at the end of 2019 and Pauly and Nikki’s relationship was taken to the next level just months later when they quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jersey Shore fans then got to know Nikki when she began appearing on the show. However, she took a step back from filming after season 5, which aired throughout 2022. In a TikTok Live, Nikki admitted that she decided not to film the show anymore to protect her mental health because she had been receiving an influx of hateful comments online.

Still, fans have been waiting for Nikki to make her Jersey Shore return, and it looks like they’ll be getting their wish. In April, the Las Vegas resident was spotted filming scenes for the show with Pauly and several other cast members.

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently airing on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.