Pauly D and Nikki Hall Spotted in Hawaii in Rare Photos

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s DJ Pauly D and girlfriend Nikki Hall made a rare public appearance together, celebrating her 32nd birthday at the newest location of The Sugar Factory in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday, April 14.

Pauly – real name Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr. – and Nikki enjoyed the famed Sugar Factory goblets and more sweet treats at the Sugar Factory Honolulu, which opened on April 10.

The DJ was in the island spirit, wearing a tropical print shirt as he stood against a wall of flowers with a neon pink sign above his head that read, “Aloha sugar.” The couple later sat in a booth as Nikki poured a liquid concoction into a goblet while wearing a strapless blue top.

Pauly, 43, showed his love for Nikki in the comments of an Instagram post she shared on Monday, April 15. In a video, she wore a black mini dress while sitting against a white background, holding a cake with the number “23” in gold candles on top and the same number next to her in black balloons. After she blew on the candles, the numbers both changed to “32.”

“And Just Like That … 32!” the Bair Bikini founder wrote in the caption. Pauly commented “I love birthdays” with a heart and cake emoji. His Jersey Shore castmates ​also showed how much they love his girlfriend. Jenni “JWoww” Farley left a series of birthday hat-wearing emojis blowing kisses , while Lauren Sorrentino wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful!! Love you.”

Pauly and Nikki’s Hawaiian getaway comes just as they’ve started filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation together amid season 7. The pair was photographed strolling down a street in Miami, Florida, holding hands while hanging out with Lauren, her husband, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and other cast members on April 3.

After Nikki and Pauly made their relationship public in 2020, she began appearing on Jersey Shore, although she ​wasn’t seen in 2023’s season 6 and has yet to show up in any of season 7’s episodes, which are currently airing on MTV.

The couple originally fell for each other on season 1 of Double Shot at Love in 2019, although the DJ wasn’t ready for a relationship. Nikki returned for season 2 and they agreed to take things slow, although they eventually became serious.

Pauly talked about their relationship during a February episode of Jersey Shore. “Something just clicks in your mind when it’s time to just turn down that ratchet life, that single life,” he admitted, adding that his “mentality changed” when he “revisited” his romance with Nikki on the second season of his MTV reality dating show.