It looks like Nikki Hall is back to filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with boyfriend Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and his castmates. The MTV star was spotted with the group in Miami on April 3.

In a photo posted to the mtv_reality_teaa Instagram page, Nikki, 32, held hands with Pauly, 43, as they strolled down the Florida streets. They were joined by Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, along with other cast members.

Nikki appeared on Jersey Shore quite often after she and Pauly made their relationship official in 2020. However, she was noticeably absent during season 6 of the show, which aired throughout 2023, and has yet to pop up in any season 7 episodes this year.

The Las Vegas resident reportedly said on TikTok Live that she decided to stop filming to protect her mental health after receiving hateful comments online. Fans also pointed out that her hiatus from the show seemingly started after a blowout fight with Angelina Pivarnick in season 5. Although the women seemed to put their issues behind them, fans speculated that Nikki wanted a break after the explosive argument. Pauly has not commented on his girlfriend’s reason for taking a step back.

Pauly and Nikki met on season 1 of Double Shot at Love, which aired in 2019. However, at the end of the season, the DJ opted to not pursue a relationship with Nikki. She returned for season 2 of the show, which aired in 2020, and they started dating. Although they took things slow after filming ended, the relationship got serious amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse,” Pauly exclusively told In Touch in October 2020. “It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

While Nikki hasn’t appeared on Jersey Shore in two years, Pauly talked about their relationship on an episode of the show in February. “Something just clicks in your mind when it’s time to just turn down that ratchet life, that single life,” he admitted, adding that his “mentality changed” when he “revisited” his romance with Nikki on season 2 of Double Shot at Love.

However, he also admitted in 2023 that he “doesn’t know” whether marriage and kids are in his future. “We’re just enjoying the moment and going through that,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens, I feel. I hate the labels and all that. It’s weird.”