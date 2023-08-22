Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Jennifer Garner Sees ‘Long-Term Future’ With Boyfriend John Miller: See Her Dating History, Exes, More

Shutterstock; MEGA

From Taking It Slow to Wedding Planning: See Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s Relationship Timeline

Couples
Aug 22, 2023 5:53 pm·
By
Picture

Jennifer Garner and longtime boyfriend John Miller are reportedly headed for the altar! In July 2023, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the couple is ready to make their relationship “official” after more than five years together. Jennifer and John “have been secretly engaged for months” and are now planning their wedding.

“Legally being husband and wife, that will be the icing on the cake,” the source added.

Jen and John’s relationship wasn’t always a cake walk, though. They briefly split up amid the COVID-19 pandemic and slowed their romance down after their reconciliation.

Keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s relationship. 

Jen Garner Brings Seraphina, J. Lo’s Child Emme to Disneyland: Photos!
Picture
BOGOGUMMY_DigitalAds_v051523_300x490
Exclusives