From Taking It Slow to Wedding Planning: See Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s Relationship Timeline

Jennifer Garner and longtime boyfriend John Miller are reportedly headed for the altar! In July 2023, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the couple is ready to make their relationship “official” after more than five years together. Jennifer and John “have been secretly engaged for months” and are now planning their wedding.

“Legally being husband and wife, that will be the icing on the cake,” the source added.

Jen and John’s relationship wasn’t always a cake walk, though. They briefly split up amid the COVID-19 pandemic and slowed their romance down after their reconciliation.

